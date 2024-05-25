Sramik League leader Sundar Ali threatens municipal mayor on FB Live

A local Sramik League leader named Sundar Ali, 40, has allegedly threatened to kill Kulaura Municipality Mayor Sipar Uddin Ahmed in Moulvibazar.

On May 19, the mayor filed a written complaint in this regard at the Kulaura police station.

Sundar Ali hails from Mansoor Nagar area of Kulaura and is the general secretary of the CNG Autorickshaw Workers Union.

According to the complaint, on May 14, Sundar Ali came on Facebook live and directly threatened to kill Mayor Sipar Uddin, using abusive language. Sundar Ali had once earlier threatened to kill the mayor. A general diary was lodged with the police station on January 2 in this regard.

There are allegations that Sundar Ali has been continuing his activities with the blessings of a local ruling party leader. He is even involved with extortion.

Sipar Uddin said that he and his family are feeling insecure following the issuance of the death threat by Sundar Ali. He demanded immediate action by the local administration in this regard.

Kaishanyu, officer-in-charge (Investigation) at Kulaura police station, said that Sundar Ali has been in hiding since a gang rape case was filed against him. The police are currently looking for him. He said that he might have fled to India recently.

According to sources, Sundar Ali was sued in at least 15 cases filed with Kulaura police station, including two over oppression of women and children and another over a rape.

Local people say that Sundar Ali’s reckless activities have been causing concern among the residents of the area. He allegedly engages in quarrels over trifles and then assaults his opponents with the help of his followers. Local people often do not protest or report his reckless behavior to the police out of fear.

Upazila Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Islam Sabuj was seriously injured in an attack by Sundar Ali and his followers, locals have alleged. Sundar Ali was sued in a case following the attack. But Sabuj later withdrew the case under pressure from local influential people.