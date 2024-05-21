New DG revives once-stagnant BSRI

Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute (BSRI) has witnessed drastic changes in the last one and a half years. Md. Omar Ali joined here as the 16th director general on December 20, 2022, and has been working wonders ever since.

Flower gardens are adorning the place of former bushes and forests. Visitors are flocking to see the display of different varieties of flowers. The institution, which was covered in a forest, returned to its originality after a long time.

Even last year, the walls of BSRI were seen from outside and common people thought it was an abandoned institution.

The office of the Director General has also undergone a facelift in the modern version. The Yasin Ali training building is now a sight to behold after renovation.

Fish farming is taking place in the overgrown pond, which had become an arena for snakes and insects.

Plans are also underway to renovate the dilapidated ponds and the adjacent lake to make the environment attractive. A Bangabandhu Corner is visible as soon as one enters the main office building.

After 3 months of joining, DG Dr Md Omar Ali inaugurated it on August 15 last year.

This institution has a long history of uphill pursuits. In 1931, Ikkhuchara Laboratory was established at Manipuri Farm in Dhaka. In 1951, the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of East Pakistan established the 'Ikkhu Research Center' on 235 acres of land at Ishwardi in Pabna.

In 1973, the center was handed over to the Bangladesh Sugar Mills Corporation under the Ministry of Industries.

In 1989, it was removed from the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industry Organization and put back under the Ministry of Agriculture.

In 1996, the Institute of Ikkhu Research and Training was abolished and renamed as 'Bangladesh Iqsu Research Institute'.

Finally in 2015 palm, dates, golpata and other sweet crops or trees were added as 'Chinese crops' and named as 'Bangladesh Sugar Crop Research Institute'.

Asked about the affairs of the institution, DG Md. Omar Ali said: "Though my tenure in this institution is short, I can expedite the research activities and bring the desired results in the remaining time. The stability will be more dynamic in the future."