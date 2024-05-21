Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Bodies of woman, two children recovered from a hole in Mymensingh

  • Locals noticed a fox dragging a body to a paddy field 
  • Bodies sent to local hospital
Police recover bodies of three persons including two children from a hole at Kakchar Nayapara in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh district on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 May 2024, 07:16 PM

Police recovered the bodies of three persons including two children from a hole at Kakchar Nayapara in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh district on Tuesday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Trishal police station, said local people noticed that a fox was dragging a body to a paddy field from a hole.

Later, they managed to drive away the fox and found two more bodies at the hole.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police suspected that the women aged about 35 and two children—one aged about 3/4 years and another about 6/7 years---were killed somewhere and buried here one week ago.

DeathMymensingh
