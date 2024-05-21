Upazila polls: 6 jailed in Gazipur for polls violation

Mobile courts sentenced six people to jail for different terms during the second phase of upazila polls in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur on Tuesday.

They were sentenced on various charges including obstructing voting and casting fake votes.

Gazipur district administration executive magistrate (in-charge of media cell) Hasibur Rahman confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

A teacher was sentenced to three days in jail for trying to force voters to cast votes and conducting an open campaign at a polling centre.

The incident took place at Gosinga High School in Gazipur’s Sreepur at 10am on Tuesday.

The teacher, Kamrul Hasan Khan, 44, is a resident of the Gosinga village.

He is an assistant teacher at Rajendrapur High School.

Mozammel Haque Sheikh, presiding officer of Gosinga High School centre, said the Executive Magistrate and Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Imam Raji Tulu took the step as the teacher was repeatedly roaming around and violating the code of conduct.

Two youths Aktar Hossain and Shafiul Bashar Meraj of Uttarpara area under Sreepur municipality have been jailed for seven days under section 188 of the Bangladesh Penal Code, 1860 for obstructing the voters along with the presiding officer at Sreepur Pilot High School polling station in the afternoon.

Besides, Executive Magistrate and Sreepur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shaikha Sultana sentenced Shaheen, 24, son of deceased Abdul Kader of Charsamain village of Bhola Sadar, to 10 days in jail for casting fake votes at Gilarchala Government Primary School cente of the municipality.

Executive Magistrate and Kapasia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AKM Lutfar Rahman sentenced Fazlu, 40, a resident of the Durlabhpur area of Sreepur Upazila to seven days in jail from Charbahar Government Primary School Centre of Barmi Union for violating the code of conduct.

Apart from this, Rajin, 18, son of Khalek of Dakshin Bhangnahati area, a supporter of the chairman candidate, has been sentenced to seven days on the charge of casting fake votes in Bairagirchala High School centre of Sreepur.

Voting in the second phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad polls ended on Tuesday, with sporadic reports of violence and irregularity in some areas.

The voting, which began at 8am ended at 4pm in 156 upazilas across Bangladesh.