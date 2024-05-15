Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
One killed in clash over establishing supremacy in Gopalganj

  • No cases filed
  • Agitated villagers blocked highway for an hour
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 May 2024, 07:18 PM

At least one person was killed in a clash between two rival groups over establishing supremacy in Chandradighalia village of Gopalganj Sadar upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Osikur Bhuiyan, a resident of the village.

The incident took place near a school in that village around 8:30pm when members of the two groups clashed and vandalized several shops and houses. Subsequently, one faction discharged firearms at the other, resulting in six individuals sustaining gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Gopalganj 250-bed Hospital. Osikur was declared dead by the doctors upon arrival.

Since then, the situation in the area has been stagnant. 

To avoid untoward incidents, members of Bangladesh Police, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in the area.

Md Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar police station, said the situation was under control on Wednesday. 

No case has been filed over the incident so far, he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents of the village held a rally demanding the trial of the killers of the slain man. 

Agitated villagers blocked the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Gopalganj town for an hour on Wednesday. 

Topics:

Ggopalganj
