Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bullet fired by BSF hits house in Kurigram

  • No casualties reported
  • The BSF member was reportedly chasing Bangladeshi women
The house that was hit by a bullet fired by India's Border Security Force (BSF) in Kurigram on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 May 2024, 01:43 PM

A bullet shot reportedly by a member of India's Border Security Force (BSF) struck a house along the Kurigram border in Bangladesh. 

The incident took place on Sunday when the BSF member opened fire on some Bangladeshi women along the Phulbari border in the district. 

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. 

The incident took place near the international main pillar 931 on the Dhularkuti border of the Naodanga union of the upazila.

According to border residents, Shah Alam and Abdul Kuddus, some women entered the no man’s land to collect some stem of the paddy grown there. Seeing them, a BSF member patrolling the camp chased them. 

Along with the women, the BSF member also entered about 20 to 30 yards into Bangladesh territory and fired one round of bullets at them. He later quickly left the area and entered India. 

Nur Alam Bachchu, whose house was damaged, said: "My daughter-in-law was in the kitchen at that time. Thankfully, the bullet didn't hit her.”

A flag meeting was held between the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and BSF following the incident on Monday evening.

A BGB team, including Nayek Subedar Nazrul Islam of Gorakmandal camp, visited the house of Nur Alam Bachchu around 12:30am on Monday and recovered the bullet from the house.

Major Asif, acting commander of Lalmonirhat-15 BGB Battalion, said the BGB lodged a strong protest with the BSF seeking to know the reason behind the unprovoked firing along the border. 

Topics:

BSFBGBKurigram
Read More

BGB Chief: No separatist group will get away with criminal activities

BSF expresses regret over killing of two youths in Panchagarh

Upazila polls: Supporters of chairman candidates clash in Chapainawabganj

Two Bangladeshi youths killed in BSF firing

Upazila polls: 418 platoons BGB deployed across Bangladesh

418 BGB platoons deployed ahead of upazila polls

Latest News

Injured Taskin included as Tigers squad announced for T20 WC, USA series

Mbappe wins award for France's player of the year

Donald Lu in Dhaka to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Boro paddy cultivation in Rajshahi exceeds expectations

12 dead, 60 injured in India billboard collapse

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x