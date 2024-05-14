Bullet fired by BSF hits house in Kurigram

A bullet shot reportedly by a member of India's Border Security Force (BSF) struck a house along the Kurigram border in Bangladesh.

The incident took place on Sunday when the BSF member opened fire on some Bangladeshi women along the Phulbari border in the district.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The incident took place near the international main pillar 931 on the Dhularkuti border of the Naodanga union of the upazila.

According to border residents, Shah Alam and Abdul Kuddus, some women entered the no man’s land to collect some stem of the paddy grown there. Seeing them, a BSF member patrolling the camp chased them.

Along with the women, the BSF member also entered about 20 to 30 yards into Bangladesh territory and fired one round of bullets at them. He later quickly left the area and entered India.

Nur Alam Bachchu, whose house was damaged, said: "My daughter-in-law was in the kitchen at that time. Thankfully, the bullet didn't hit her.”

A flag meeting was held between the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and BSF following the incident on Monday evening.

A BGB team, including Nayek Subedar Nazrul Islam of Gorakmandal camp, visited the house of Nur Alam Bachchu around 12:30am on Monday and recovered the bullet from the house.

Major Asif, acting commander of Lalmonirhat-15 BGB Battalion, said the BGB lodged a strong protest with the BSF seeking to know the reason behind the unprovoked firing along the border.