Tuesday, May 14, 2024

8 Barisal University students attacked for smoking in front of elders

  • Two were admitted to a hospital
  • Legal action will be taken, say police 
File image of the University of Barisal. Photo: Facebook/University of Barisal
Update : 14 May 2024, 11:01 AM

At least eight students of the University of Barisal were injured in an attack by locals allegedly for smoking in front of elders. 

The incident took place on Sunday when a student of the university was captured by locals in the Refugee Colony area in the city for smoking. 

Hearing the incident, other students went to the spot to save him at around 11:30pm, However, the locals attacked them with sharp weapons. 

Among the eight injured, two have been admitted to Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital. The rest were discharged after receiving first aid. 

The hospitalized students are Rakib Munshi of the law department of the 2021-22 session and Saleh Mir of the same department of the 2022-23 session.

In this regard, the university Proctor Dr Abdul Qayyum said he had rushed to the hospital after knowing two students had been admitted there after the attack.

“All efforts are underway to treat the injured. We urge the police administration to investigate the matter and take appropriate action,” he added. 

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali police station Arichul Haque said they rushed to the spot after being informed of the matter and got the students admitted to the hospital. 

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added. 

BarisalSmoking
