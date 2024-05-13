Teacher suspended over sexual harassment allegation in Barisal

A teacher at Halima Khatun Girls Secondary School in Barisal city has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Although the accused teacher has denied the allegation, school authorities have taken action by suspending him, according to school sources.

Several sixth-grade students of the school reportedly complained about sexual harassment by the teacher Maidul Islam to the headmaster on May 6.

Prior to this, allegations of a similar nature had been raised by students from other classes against Maidul.

Upon receiving the complaints, the school formed an investigation committee.

The head teacher, SM Fakhruzzaman, said that the committee conducted an inquiry into the allegations and found evidence supporting the students' claims. Subsequently, a meeting of the management committee was convened, resulting in the teacher's suspension.

Assistant head teacher Najma Begum and teacher Sheikh Zebunnesa confirmed that the investigation revealed various pieces of evidence corroborating the students' complaints. They submitted a report detailing their findings.

When contacted, the accused teacher Maidul Islam denied the allegations and claimed innocence. He referred inquiries about his suspension to the headmaster, adding that he was on leave.

Meanwhile, a notice issued by the headmaster announced the dismissal of Maidul Islam from all school activities effective from May 9, following a decision made by the school management committee on May 8. Parents were instructed not to engage with Maidul Islam regarding any school-related matters.

The president of the management committee Mostafizur Rahman Faisal said that the suspension alone would not suffice, indicating that legal action would be pursued against Maidul Islam.

Maidul Islam was a contract-based teacher at the school and had previously faced suspension on allegations of harassing female students who attended coaching sessions conducted by him. His behaviour also reportedly intimidated other contractual and permanent teachers at the school.