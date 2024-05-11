Saturday, May 11, 2024

Rohingya shot dead in Teknaf camp

  • Died on the spot
  • A group fired several rounds of bullets 
The undated image shows the view of the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 01:40 PM

A Rohingya refugee was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Teknaf Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased was identified as Md Alam, a resident of Block E of Nayapara Camp in Teknaf.

The incident took place at around 8am on Saturday.

Badrul Islam, another resident of that camp, said that a group of people stopped Alam in front of a tea stall. At one point, they fired several rounds at him in the head and fled.

He died on the spot. A police team came to the spot after receiving information about the incident, he added.

Teknaf Model police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Osman Gani said the body would be sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Police suspected that members of that group had killed Md Alam due to past enmity.

Topics:

TeknafShot DeadRohingya
