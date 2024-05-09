Thursday, May 09, 2024

Clash over trifling matter leaves 3 dead in Habiganj

  • Two died on spot
  • Police brought situation under control
An ambulance reaches the spot where the clash happened at Agua village in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj district on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 09 May 2024, 09:02 PM

Three people died while 50 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a trifling matter at Agua village in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Zilu Mia, 50, Kader Mia, 32 and Siraj Mia, 25.

Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Baniachong police station, said an altercation ensued between Kadir Mia, a CNG autorickshaw driver and Badrul Mia, an employee of an autorickshaw stand, over taking passengers at the autorickshaw stand around 11am, leading to an altercation.

Later around 2pm, the supporters of both groups, equipped with lethal weapons attacked each other, leaving two people dead on the spot and 50 others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where Zilu Mia succumbed to his injuries. Four of the injured were taken to Sylhet for better treatment.

A number of houses were also vandalized during the melee.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Topics:

clashDeathHabiganj
Family descends into grief over death of Squadron Leader Jawwad

Upazila polls: Supporters of chairman candidates clash in Chapainawabganj

4 of a family among five killed in Habiganj road crash

4 injured in clash over establishing supremacy in Shariatpur

Dispute following rejected marriage proposal results in one death

Satkhira medical students asked to vacate halls after Chhatra League infighting

