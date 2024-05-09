PM Hasina to visit Tungipara Friday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to visit Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday on a one-day official visit.

She will take part in some programs during this tour.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will reach Tungipara from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Friday morning.

On reaching Tungipara, she will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at the mausoleum.

After placing wreaths, the Prime Minister will offer Fateha and take part in a special prayer.

Later, as an advisory member of the Dariarkul Co-operative Society of Tungipara Upazila, under the “Amar Bari Amar Khamar” program, she will provide assistance and farming equipment to the members.

She will return to Dhaka on Friday evening.