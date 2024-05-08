BSF expresses regret over killing of two youths in Panchagarh

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has expressed regret the death of two Bangladeshi youths in BSF firing near the Khoikhatpara border area of Tiranihat union under Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh.

The firing incident took place on Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF held a flag meeting at the border at noon.

Panchagarh BGB-18 Battalion Captain Lieutenant Colonel Zubayed Hasan led the BGB delegation and BSF Commandant SS Shirohi of BN-176 battalion led the BSF delegation.

The BGB strongly protested the killing of two youths by BSF during the flag meeting.

Later, BSF has expressed regret in this incident.

At that time, BSF members said that when the smugglers attacked the BSF, the BSF patrol was forced to open fire to save their lives.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy. After the legal process, the dead bodies of the Bangladeshi youths will be handed over to the BGB.

The BGB official Zubayed Hasan confirmed the matter.

The deceased were Yasin Ali, 23, and Abdul Jalil, 24, according to local police.

Locals said they saw the bodies lying along the border and informed the BGB and police.

Meanwhile, the BSF took the bodies into India.

Zabeda Begum, the mother of the deceased Yasin Ali, said that on Wednesday morning: “I received news that my son was shot dead by the BSF. I want justice for those who called my son and took him to the border area. My son got married a month ago. All our hopes have been despaired. I demand to return my son's body quickly”

Zubayed Hasan said that they strongly protested the killings at the border during the flag meeting.

“We have said that the friendship of two countries cannot be protected by killing people on the border. They could have been arrested and a legal action could be taken against them."

“Apart from this, blank shots or shots on leg could be used. But they didn't. They said they were forced to shoot in self-defense. The young men attacked them with indigenous weapons. They said that they fired to resist. After the legal process they will return the body, said the BGB official.