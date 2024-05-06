Sundarbans fire doused after 43 hours

Members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Coast Guard have managed to completely douse the fire that broke out at Sundarbans after 43 hours of frantic effort.

The operation ended at the Amurbunia patrol outpost of Jiudhara station under the Chandpai range of Sundarbans East Forest Division.

Lieutenant Colonel Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (administration) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the information at 10:35am on Monday.

He said that with the overall cooperation of all, it has been possible to control the forest fire completely. However, the nature of forest fires is different. The fire can flare up again as the heatwave is still ongoing.

Therefore, monitoring will continue in coordination with the district administration, forest department and local units of fire service.

The fire that broke out in the Amurbunia area of the Sundarbans’ East Zone has been brought under control after 26 hours on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the Sundarbans at around 3pm on Saturday.

In the past 22 years, the Sundarbans East Forest Division has faced 32 fire incidents, with investigations routinely launched afterward.

Yet, the crucial recommendations made by these investigation committees to prevent future fires have often gone unheeded.