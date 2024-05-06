Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Sundarbans fire doused after 43 hours

  • Monitoring will continue as the fire may flare up again
  • 32 fires reported in the Sundarbans in 22 years 

 

Members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence and Bangladesh Coast Guard on a boat in the Sundarbans during their operation to extinguish the fire on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 02:04 PM

Members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Coast Guard have managed to completely douse the fire that broke out at Sundarbans after 43 hours of frantic effort. 

The operation ended at the Amurbunia patrol outpost of Jiudhara station under the Chandpai range of Sundarbans East Forest Division.

Lieutenant Colonel Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (administration) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the information at 10:35am on Monday.

He said that with the overall cooperation of all, it has been possible to control the forest fire completely. However, the nature of forest fires is different. The fire can flare up again as the heatwave is still ongoing. 

Therefore, monitoring will continue in coordination with the district administration, forest department and local units of fire service.

The fire that broke out in the Amurbunia area of the Sundarbans’ East Zone has been brought under control after 26 hours on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the Sundarbans at around 3pm on Saturday. 

In the past 22 years, the Sundarbans East Forest Division has faced 32 fire incidents, with investigations routinely launched afterward.

Yet, the crucial recommendations made by these investigation committees to prevent future fires have often gone unheeded. 

Topics:

SundarbansFire
Read More

Official: 5 acres barricaded to prevent Sundarbans fire from spreading

Sundarbans in peril: Frequent forest fires fuel threats to biodiversity

Official: Sundarbans fire under control after 26hrs

3-member probe body formed over Sundarbans fire

Sundarban fire: Low tide delaying dousing operation

Navy, air force join operation to douse Sundarbans fire

Latest News

No place to pray for Bangladeshi Muslims in Italian city

CU to start conducting doping tests for freshers

DGHS: Heatstroke claimed 15 lives in 2 weeks

Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games

PM asks public representatives to fulfill people's expectations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x