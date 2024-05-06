Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Satkhira announces ‘mango calendar’ to regulate harvesting

  • Urges buyers to follow the schedule
  • Langra mangoes can be harvested and marketed from May 29
File image of green mangoes. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 May 2024, 11:35 AM

The Satkhira district administration has announced a “mango calendar” that will be used to prevent the marketing of unripe mangoes. 

According to the announcement, Mumbai and Golap Khas mangoes can be harvested and marketed from May 9, Govinda Bhog from May 11, Himsagar from May 22, Langra from May 29, and Amrapali mangoes from June 10.

The mango calendar was announced at a meeting at Satkhira deputy commissioner's conference room on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir presided over the meeting while Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Department Saiful Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarwar Hossain, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shoaib Ahmad, were present.

The meeting called upon the mango farmers and traders to collect and market mangoes according to the announced schedule. 

At the same time, buyers are advised to buy mangoes from Satkhira following the mentioned schedule.

 

Topics:

SatkhiraMango
Read More

6,000 tons mangoes ripened with chemicals destroyed

400kg chemically-ripened mangoes destroyed in Satkhira

Heatwave threatens mango production in Rajshahi

Workers in peril as Sundarban Textile Mills closed for 5yrs

Study: 94% of urban poor in Satkhira not familiar with renewable energy

Bangladesh to export mangoes to China

Latest News

Which regions will see rain on Monday?

Bangladesh Bank heist: Probe report submission deferred for 78th time

Dhaka records 36mm of rain, Sreemangal 124mm

Official: 5 acres barricaded to prevent Sundarbans fire from spreading

Student protests against Israel's offensive in Gaza spread

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x