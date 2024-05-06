Satkhira announces ‘mango calendar’ to regulate harvesting

The Satkhira district administration has announced a “mango calendar” that will be used to prevent the marketing of unripe mangoes.

According to the announcement, Mumbai and Golap Khas mangoes can be harvested and marketed from May 9, Govinda Bhog from May 11, Himsagar from May 22, Langra from May 29, and Amrapali mangoes from June 10.

The mango calendar was announced at a meeting at Satkhira deputy commissioner's conference room on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir presided over the meeting while Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Department Saiful Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarwar Hossain, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shoaib Ahmad, were present.

The meeting called upon the mango farmers and traders to collect and market mangoes according to the announced schedule.

At the same time, buyers are advised to buy mangoes from Satkhira following the mentioned schedule.