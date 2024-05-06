Monday, May 06, 2024

Wildlife, cattle suffer in record-breaking heat

  • Farmers face challenges as tube wells fail to supply adequate water to cattle
  • Locals resort to measures to protect cattle from heat-related illnesses
  • Witnesses report bird deaths due to lack of water
A young boy uses an umbrella to shield himself from the heat, amidst a heatwave across Bangladesh, as he shepherds sheep in Kushtia in this recently taken image. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 09:00 AM

Wildlife in different districts has been struggling with the ongoing heatwave in the country, even though the temperature has dropped a few degrees over the last couple of days due to rains and thunderstorms.

Farmers in Kushtia have reported difficulties in pulling water out through tube wells, resulting in inadequate water supply for the cattle on their farms. Experts recommend immediate measures to alleviate the plight of wildlife and farm cattle in the district.

The two major water sources for the region's people, the Padma and Garai rivers, dried up long ago, leaving little to no trace of water. Consequently, most tube wells are also non-operational. Experts advise locals to dig deeper for water using submersible pumps in such circumstances.

According to data from the Kumarkhali Meteorological Office, the mercury reached 42.5 degrees Celsius on April 30, following a high of 41 degrees Celsius the day before. Local residents report that a large number of water bodies in the district have dried up during the prolonged heatwave.

Md Mojibul Hoque, principal of a local school and environmentalist, remarked that villages have turned into deserts due to the lack of rain and water. Villagers are suffering from a shortage of potable water, and their cattle are dying as a result.

He mentioned that there were trees along the Kushtia-Meherpur Highway that had lived for over a hundred years, but they were cut down in the name of development and road widening, adversely affecting the environment and leading to the loss of bird nests.

Shankari Rani, a local resident, mentioned that she tries to bathe her cattle multiple times a day to protect them from the heat. She also provides saline and other liquid food to keep them healthy, but she is still struggling to keep them alive, with one cow having recently died and others falling ill.

Mizanur Rahman, another local resident, recounted witnessing a bird dying a few days ago due to lack of water. He grimly noted that although there are water bodies everywhere, they are currently empty.

Local environmentalist Sahabuddin Milon said that wildlife and cattle are experiencing immense suffering due to the heatwave, urging affluent locals to step forward and provide proper care and water for the animals.

Daulatpur Upazila Livestock Officer Md Mahmudul Islam said they are already working to address the water crisis for farm cattle, cancelling officials' leave and holding regular meetings with local farmers.

Heatwave
