Monday, May 06, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
88 more BGP personnel take shelter in Bangladesh

  • Through various points along Naf River border 
  • Disarmed, taken into custody
Some members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) taking refuge in Bangladesh amid the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 06:43 PM

Another 88 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) have taken refuge in Bangladesh amidst a conflict between the military and the Arakan Army in Rakhine State. 

They surrendered to the Bangladesh Coast Guard after crossing the Bangladesh border through various points along the Naf River border on Sunday morning.

No responsible agency has acknowledged the sheltering of these BGP members yet. 

However, various local intelligence agencies said 88 BGP members surrendered after crossing the Naf River border to save their lives, seeking shelter from Bangladesh Coast Guard members. 

Later, Coast Guard personnel were preparing to turn them over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

According to multiple sources living along the border, 88 BGP members surrendered to the Coast Guard members along with weapons in boats on the border of Sabrang and Shahporirdwip in Teknaf on Sunday morning. 

They were later disarmed and taken into custody by the Coast Guard. 

Before this, at least 44 people were seen fleeing from three points on Saturday. 

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Adnan Chowdhury said he has heard about some BGP members entering Bangladesh through the border but is unaware of their number.  

“Our law enforcement is on the alert as well as patrolling the border.”

Six hundred eighteen members of Myanmar's BGP and army who had fled to Bangladesh twice before amidst the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine were sent back.

BGBBangladesh-Myanmar BorderBGPcoast guard
