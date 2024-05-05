Sunday, May 05, 2024

Fire breaks out at Kaptai power plant

  • Fire doused in an hour
  • No casualties reported 
Members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence working to douse the blaze that broke out at a substation at the Kaptai Hydropower plant in Rangamati on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 02:19 PM

A fire broke out at the switch yard of Kaptai Hydropower Plant’s substation in Rangamati.

The incident took place at around 7:30am on Sunday.

Kaptai Fire Service Station Officer Shahadat Hossain said a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after an hour's effort.

There were no casualties in the incident, but an electrical transformer was damaged, he added. 

Power supply to the national grid is normal, said ATM Abduzzaher, manager of Kaptai Hydropower Plant.

It is suspected that the fire may have started from an electric short circuit since there was a storm at that time.

Engineer ATM Abduzzaher, manager of the power plant, said the power was suddenly cut off during the storm in the morning. Later, when the line was started from the power plant, a transformer caught fire in the switch yard of the substation. 

 

Power PlantRangamatiKaptai
