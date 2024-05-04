Heatwave makes life miserable in Padma char areas

Nearly 50,000 individuals residing in the char areas of Padma River are enduring extreme hardship amidst the ongoing intense heatwave, with little respite in sight.

Chilmari and Ramakrishnapur, two unions situated in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia, are directly impacted as the Padma River courses through these regions, now almost completely dry.

During the dry season, extensive sand dunes stretch for kilometres, increasing the challenges for locals.

Residents of the river bank said that due to the adverse effects of Farakka, the Padma is becoming waterless day by day. There is no fish in the river, the fishermen can't even catch fish for their own food by pulling nets with boats. As a result, the livelihood of Padma-dependent fishermen is now under threat.

Navigating the char area is particularly challenging due to inadequate communication infrastructure, with cow-buffalo or horse-carts serving as the primary mode of transportation. Mechanical vehicles are rendered nearly unusable due to pervasive dust, hindering access to urgent medical care and resulting in tragic fatalities for many.

Sohel Hossain, a local resident of Char, described the unbearable conditions brought by the intense heatwave, contrasting it with more manageable situations during winter or rainy seasons. The hostile weather exacerbates risks, leading to accidents like fires, compounded by the lack of fire services and communication systems.

The Union Health Centre serves as a lifeline for medical emergencies, offering first aid and basic meals to residents.

Engineer Abdul Mannan, chairman of Chilmari Union Parishad, stressed the urgent need for improved communication systems to enhance residents' quality of life and propel the area towards modernization.

Siraj Mandal, chairman of Ramkrinchpur Union Parishad, highlighted the dire situation of the Padma River during the dry season, attributing the crisis to decreased water flow and plummeting underground water levels.

Upazila Public Health Engineer Khademul Islam said that the underground water level is decreasing every year in the area along the Padma River of Daulatpur upazila. In the current season, the water level has gone down in the tube wells of the riverside villages.