Friday, May 03, 2024

BNP now distributes leaflets to boycott Upazila Parishad polls

  • Distributes water, orsaline, juice to people
  • The program was carried out following the decision of the party
BNP Central Executive Committee Health Affairs Assistant Secretary Prof Dr SM Rafiqul Islam along with other leaders of the party distribute leaflets to common people urging them to boycott the upcoming Upazila Parishad polls in Gazipur on Friday, May 3, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 04:26 PM

BNP has distributed leaflets urging the common people to boycott the upcoming Upazila Parishad polls like the 12th parliamentary election.

At this time the leaders and activists of the party distributed drinking water, orsaline, and juice among rickshaw pullers, drivers, shopkeepers and pedestrians. 

The campaign was carried out in Bhabanipur Bazar on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and MC Bazar area of Sreepur upazila from 10am to 12pm on Friday. 

BNP Central Executive Committee Health Affairs Assistant Secretary Prof Dr SM Rafiqul Islam Bachchu led the program.

The BNP leader said the program was carried out as per the central decision of the party.

He said that a fair election cannot be held under the present government and the Election Commission, and the people of Bangladesh know that. 

“It was during this government's tenure that BNP representatives were elected in the city corporation, municipality and upazila parishad elections. Later, they were removed from their posts on various pretexts including cases. We should be careful so that no one falls into the election trap set by this government.”

The Upazila Parishad elections will proceed in four phases, with 152 upazilas in the first phase on May 8. Of the upazilas, elections to 22 upazilas will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and 130 on ballot papers.

The second phase will be held on May 23, the third phase on May 29, and the fourth phase on June 5.

BNP Boycott Upazila parishad polls
