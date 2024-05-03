Gazipur train derailment: 2 BGB platoons deployed to help with rescue work

Two platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed to assist in the rescue work of two trains derailed after a commuter train crashed into an oil-laden freight train at Joydebpur railway junction in Gazipur on Friday morning.

The information came in a media release signed by Shariful Islam, public relations officer of the BGB headquarters in Dhaka.

The paramilitary members led by BGB-63 commander will remain deployed to maintain law and order and assist in the rescue operation, it says.

Earlier in the morning, the Dhaka-bound Tangail commuter train smashed into the Gazipur-bound freight train allegedly due to an error of the signalman on the south end of the railway junction.

Several compartments of both trains derailed after the accident that occurred around 11am, disrupting rail communication with Dhaka and northern and western parts of the country.

Four people including the loco master of the commuter train sustained injuries in the accident.