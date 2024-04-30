2 die of heatstroke in Cox's Bazar, Thakurgaon

A man and a woman died from heatstroke in Thakurgaon and Cox's Bazar on Monday due to intense heat amid the ongoing heatwave across the country.

A female day labourer died from heatstroke due to intense heat in Haripur upazila of Thakurgaon district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Latifa Begum, wife of late Moksedul of the village.

The incident took place at Singhari village in the afternoon while Latifa Begum was working of digging soil of a road construction project.

Suddenly she fell sick and was taken to Haripur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her dead.

Md Abu Taher, chairman of Bakua Union Parishad confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, another day labourer died of heatstroke in Pekua upazila in Cox’s Bazar in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohamamd Kalu, 50, son of late Nagu Mia.

The incident took place at Teliakata area of Sadar union.

Suddenly Kalu fell sick while he was in his house under the boiling sun.

Later, he was taken to Pekua Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.2

Local UP member Nasir Uddin confirmed the matter.

Bangladesh continues to witness mercury rising amid the heatwave, shattering previous records across the nation.

Temperatures exceeded 40°C in 17 regions on Monday, compared to 11 regions on Sunday.

Dhaka Tribune's Thakurgaon Correspondent Md Zakir Mostafiz and Cox's Bazar Correspondent Abdul Aziz contributed to the report.