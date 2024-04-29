Wednesday, May 01, 2024

6,000 tons mangoes ripened with chemicals destroyed

  • Worth Tk4 lakh
  • Such drive to be contined
The image shows mangoes ripened with chemicals being destroyed crushing under the wheels of truck in Satlkhira on Monday, April 29, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Apr 2024, 10:52 PM

The mobile court on Monday destroyed six tons of mangoes ripened with harmful chemicals in Satkhira.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) and Executive Magistrate Atish Sarkar conducted the drive around 5apm

“We have come to know that a truck loaded with green mangoes from Debhata are ripened with the help of toxic chemicals and was being sold in different parts of the country including Dhaka.”

Following the information, a mobile court along with Upazila Agriculture Officer Monir Hossain and Deputy Assistant Yasir Arafat, was conducted to seize the mango-laden truck from Alipur Checkpost.

Later, the truck was seized with the mangoes worth Tk4 lakh.

However, the unscrupulous businessman managed to escape the arrest.

Later, in the presence of local dignitaries, the mangoes were destroyed by crushing the wheels of the cart.

He also said that such drives will continue in the public interest.

Mango
