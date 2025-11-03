Dengue crisis deepens: 5 dead, 1,147 hospitalized in 24hrs

The dengue crisis in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate as five more patients died and 1,147 were admitted to hospitals across the country in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh has risen to 288 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Three of the new deaths were reported in the Dhaka division (out of CC), and one each in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Rajshahi division (out of CC).

During this period, 1,147 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 72,822 so far this year.

Currently, 1,076 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 3,082 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that, among this year’s patients, 62.2% were male and 37.8% were female.

Of the deaths, 53.1% were men and 46.9% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.