Thursday, October 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

A total of 2,841 patients are receiving treatment nationwide

File image, Representational image. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 06:14 PM

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 278 this year.

During the period, 928 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected-case to 69,356 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Two of the deaths were reported under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and one in the Mymensingh division (outside the city corporation areas).

Currently, 1,009 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,841 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that, among this year’s patients, 62% were male and 38% were female.

Of the deaths, 53.2% were men and 46.8% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.

Topics:

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
