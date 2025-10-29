Wednesday, October 29, 2025

2 more die of dengue; 964 hospitalized

A total of 2,841 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals nationwide

File Image: Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 05:49 PM

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 275 this year.

During the period, 964 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected-case to 68,428 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The deaths were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Currently, 1,009 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,841 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that, among this year’s patients, 62% were male and 38% were female.

Of the deaths, 53.1% were men and 46.9% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries during the same period.

