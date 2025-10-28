Dengue: 4 more dead, 814 hospitalized in 24hrs

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 273 this year.

During the period, 1,041 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected cases to 67,464 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 174 in Barisal division (out of CC), 120 in Chittagong division (out of CC), 206 in Dhaka division (out of CC), 230 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 140 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 49 in Khulna division (out of CC), 49 in Mymensingh division (out of CC), 45 in Rajshahi division (out of CC), 19 in Rangpur division (out of CC), and nine in Sylhet division (out of CC).

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in the same year.