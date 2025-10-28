Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dengue: 4 more dead, 814 hospitalized in 24hrs

This year, the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne dengue disease in Bangladesh has risen to 273

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 05:48 PM

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 273 this year.

During the period, 1,041 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected cases to 67,464 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 174 in Barisal division (out of CC), 120 in Chittagong division (out of CC), 206 in Dhaka division (out of CC), 230 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 140 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 49 in Khulna division (out of CC), 49 in Mymensingh division (out of CC), 45 in Rajshahi division (out of CC), 19 in Rangpur division (out of CC), and nine in Sylhet division (out of CC).

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Read More

2 more die of dengue; 964 hospitalized

Dengue: 6 dead, 983 hospitalized in 24hrs

Upward trend in dengue cases: October sees more infections than past 3 months

Dengue: Four dead, 1,143 hospitalized in a single day

Dengue: 468 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Four dengue patients die, 803 cases detected overnight

Latest News

DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x