Thursday, October 23, 2025

Four dengue patients die, 803 cases detected overnight

A total of 259 deaths have been recorded in Bangladesh due to dengue this year

File image of dengue. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 05:36 PM

Health officials on Thursday said they recorded 803 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts killing at least four persons in the past 24 hours.

“During the period, (of the 803) 112 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division, 97 in Chittagong division, 147 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 130 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 155 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 49 in Khulna division, 49 in Mymensingh division, 37 in Rajshahi division, 17 in Rangpur division and 10 in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaughts in Bangladesh this year witnessed so far, 259 deaths have been reported, while the disease has inflicted 63,170.

The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 1,01,214 people in the country.

