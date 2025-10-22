Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Dengue: Two more die; 762 hospitalized

A total of 2,620 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals nationwide

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 05:27 PM

Two more deaths from dengue were reported in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 255 this year.

During this period, 762 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total number of cases to 62,367, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new deaths were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the Khulna Division.

Currently, a total of 2,620 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries during the same period.

Topics:

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
