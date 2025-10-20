Dengue: 4 more die; 942 hospitalized

Four more deaths from dengue fever were reported in the 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease to 249 this year.

During this period, 942 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 60,791, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new deaths were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions.

Currently, a total of 2,840 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.