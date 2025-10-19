Dengue: 1 dead, 715 hospitalized in 24hrs

One more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Sunday morning as Bangladesh continues to grapple with a surge in infections.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh has risen to 245 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new death was reported in the Barisal division (outside of the city corporation).

During this period, 950 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 59,849 so far this year.

Currently, 977 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,793 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 61.3% of the newly infected patients were men, while 38.7% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries during the same period.