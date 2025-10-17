510 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

A total of 510 new dengue cases were reported across the country in the 24 hours till Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases this year to 58,280, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period, keeping the death toll unchanged at 243, the DGHS said.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 65 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 88 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 181 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 116 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 36 in Dhaka South City Corporation, and 24 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC).

Currently, 941 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,677 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 61.2% of the newly infected patients were men, while 38.8% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.