Saturday, October 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

510 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 11:29 PM

A total of 510 new dengue cases were reported across the country in the 24 hours till Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases this year to 58,280, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period, keeping the death toll unchanged at 243, the DGHS said.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 65 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 88 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 181 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 116 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 36 in Dhaka South City Corporation, and 24 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC).

Currently, 941 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,677 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 61.2% of the newly infected patients were men, while 38.8% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.

Topics:

DengueDGHSDengue cases
Read More

Dengue: One more death, 755 cases reported in 24hrs

4 more die of dengue, 758 hospitalized

Dengue: 5 deaths, 841 fresh cases overnight

3 more die of dengue; 857 hospitalized

Five dengue patients die, 953 hospitalized in 24hrs

308 dengue cases reported in 24 hours

Latest News

Gold prices compared in Bangladesh and South Asia

South Africa storm past Sri Lanka in rain-hit World Cup encounter

Salahuddin: New journey begins with July Charter signing

Fire at Sylhet REB control room cuts power to 5 upazilas

4 arrested, 190 bhori gold recovered in Fortune Mall robbery case

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x