4 more die of dengue, 758 hospitalized

Four more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, while 758 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever.

This raises the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 242 this year and brings the total number of infected cases to 57,105, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new deaths were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Barisal division.

Currently, a total of 2,655 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries during the same period.