3 more die of dengue; 857 hospitalized

Three more deaths from dengue were reported in the 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease to 233 this year.

During this period, 857 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 55,416, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new deaths were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

Currently, a total of 2,622 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.