Bangladesh launches nationwide typhoid vaccine drive for 50m children

Bangladesh on Sunday launched its nationwide Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) campaign, becoming the eighth country in the world to do so, in partnership with Unicef, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and WHO.

The campaign aims to immunize approximately 50 million children aged 9 months to under 15 years with a single dose of TCV, offering protection against typhoid fever—a disease that remains a serious public health concern in the country.

According to the Global Burden of Disease (2021), typhoid affected around 478,000 people in Bangladesh, resulting in 8,000 deaths, with children accounting for nearly 68% of fatalities.

The inaugural session was held at Farid Uddin Siddiqui High School in Azimpur, Dhaka, where children from Sir Salimullah Muslim Orphanage were among the first recipients of the vaccine.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum described the campaign as a milestone in Bangladesh’s immunization journey, building on the success of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), which previously eradicated polio and maternal and neonatal tetanus.

She noted that the campaign follows the 2024 HPV initiative, which achieved 93% coverage, and aims to reach 100% to prevent an estimated 6,000 child deaths annually.

“This is the largest TCV rollout to date, reflecting Bangladesh’s commitment to safeguarding its most vulnerable population,” said Dirk Gehl, senior country manager at Gavi.

The campaign will be conducted in two phases: from October 12 to 30 in schools, and from November 1 to 13 in communities via EPI fixed centers and 120,000 outreach sites.

Unicef has supplied 50.4 million doses and supported digital planning through the VaxEPI platform, with 18 million children already registered.

Unicef Representative Rana Flowers called the initiative “a promise of prevention over treatment,” while WHO Representative Dr Ahmed Jamsheed Mohamed emphasized the vaccine’s safety and its role in combating antibiotic-resistant typhoid.

Starting in 2026, TCV will be incorporated into Bangladesh’s routine immunization schedule for children under one year of age.

The campaign has received support from international partners including the US Embassy, Global Affairs Canada, the Asian Development Bank, and the governments of Japan and Sweden.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in partnership with EPI, Unicef, and WHO, is leading the campaign, reaffirming its commitment to protect every eligible child across the country.