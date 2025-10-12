Five dengue patients die, 953 hospitalized in 24hrs

The dengue crisis in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate as five more patients died and 953 were admitted to hospitals across the country in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday morning.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh has risen to 230 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Two of the new deaths were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and one each in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Barisal, and Rajshahi Division (outside city corporations).

During this period, 953 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 54,559 so far this year.

Currently, 889 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,546 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also stated that, among this year’s patients, 61.1% were men and 38.9% were women.

Of the deaths, 53.5% were male and 46.5% were female.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.