DGHS: Dengue infections rise, but fatality rate declines

Despite a higher number of dengue cases this year compared to previous years, the death rate has declined proportionally, said Prof Dr Md Abu Jafor, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing on the “Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025” at the Ministry of Health, Dr Jafor emphasized that while infections have surged, the fatality rate relative to total cases is lower.

“Our data shows that over 50% of dengue-related deaths in hospitals occur on the very first day of admission, indicating delays in seeking care,” he said.

He stressed the importance of early diagnosis and timely medical intervention, noting that dengue can often be managed at home if detected in its initial stage.

“Lack of awareness, negligence, and delayed treatment are key factors contributing to fatalities,” he added.

Dr Jafor also underscored the role of individual responsibility in dengue prevention.

“Mosquito breeding and larval destruction are critical. Using mosquito nets and taking protective measures are essential—these are personal responsibilities. Without public cooperation, eliminating dengue will be extremely difficult,” he said.

Additional Secretary of the Health Services Division, ATM Saiful Islam, reported that 220 dengue-related deaths have been recorded so far this year.

He provided a comparative overview: in 2023, over 300,000 people were infected and nearly 1,750 died; in 2024, around 150,000 cases were reported with approximately 520 deaths.

“While we haven’t fully eradicated dengue, we are making progress thanks to the government’s sustained efforts,” Saiful Islam said.

“Our goal is to bring future fatalities down to zero, and we are working to prevent as many cases as possible.”