Drug retailers issue ultimatum for commission hike

The Bangladesh Chemists and Druggists Association (BCDA) has called on pharmaceutical companies to increase the sales commission for drug retailers by 25%, warning of tougher programs if the demand is not met within 15 days.

The demand was announced by the association’s central executive committee at a press conference held at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday.

Reading from a written statement, BCDA President Moinul Haque Chowdhury said the association has already held multiple meetings with the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries and the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to press for the commission hike.

“We also staged human chains across the country on May 22 to highlight our logical demand, but no effective measures have been taken yet,” he said.

Chowdhury noted that Bangladesh has around five lakh drug traders who do not manufacture medicines themselves but rely solely on retail commissions.

He alleged that despite 85 years of pharmaceutical trade, the commission rate has not increased—in fact, it has declined—while neighboring countries such as India and Pakistan offer rates exceeding 30%.

“During the Covid-19 crisis, medicine retailers risked their lives to serve patients while the nation struggled. Yet, their contributions remain undervalued,” he said.

He further pointed out that operational costs for pharmacies have surged, citing rising expenses for trade license renewals, drug license fees, pharmacy training courses, VAT, shop rent, pharmacist salaries, and electricity bills.

“Given the soaring costs of living and doing business, continuing pharmacy operations under the current commission rate has become extremely difficult,” Chowdhury added.