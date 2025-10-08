3 more die of dengue, 700 hospitalized

Three more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, while 700 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever.

This raises the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 220 this year and brings the total number of infected cases to 52,104 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new deaths were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 105 in Barisal Division (outside city corporation), 61 in Chittagong Division (outside city corporation), 149 in Dhaka Division (outside city corporation), 155 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 110 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 33 in Mymensingh Division (outside city corporation), 45 in Khulna Division (outside city corporation), 31 in Rajshahi Division (outside city corporation, 6 in Rangpur Division (outside city corporation) and five in Sylhet division (outside city corporation).

Currently, a total of 2,473 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries during the same period.