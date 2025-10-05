Sunday, October 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dengue claims nine more lives, second highest daily toll this year

1,042 fresh cases of dengue were reported across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 06:10 PM

The relentless scourge of dengue continues to tighten its grip on Bangladesh, claiming nine more lives in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, the second-highest daily toll recorded this year.

With these latest fatalities, the death count from the mosquito-borne disease has climbed to 212 in 2025, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the same period, 1,042 fresh cases of dengue were reported across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections this year to a staggering 49,907.

Among the deceased, seven lost their lives under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), while one each succumbed in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the Chittagong division (outside city corporation areas).

The DGHS report paints a grim picture of the spread, with 195 cases emerging from Barisal division (out of CC), 104 from Chittagong division (out of CC), 201 from Dhaka Division (out of CC), 198 under DNCC, 121 under DSCC, 72 in Khulna division (out of CC), 41 in Mymensingh division, five in Sylhet division, 23 in Rangpur division, and 82 in Rajshahi division (out of CC).

At present, 2,439 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country, a stark reminder of the disease’s persistent threat.

Health experts say the figures highlight not only the widespread prevalence of dengue but also the urgent need for sustained preventive measures, especially in urban areas where the Aedes mosquito thrives.

Bangladesh witnessed its deadliest day of the year on 21 September, when the highest number of deaths in a single day was reported.

Last year, the country recorded 575 deaths from dengue, a record that looms as a warning for what may come if vigilance falters.

Topics:

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
