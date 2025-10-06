Integrated measures needed to ensure inclusion of people with cerebral palsy

On the occasion of World Cerebral Palsy Day, experts, policymakers, and individuals living with cerebral palsy are calling for coordinated efforts from the government, society, and families to ensure inclusive education, employment, and social participation.

They stress that laws alone are not sufficient; effective implementation, social awareness, and support are essential for people with Cerebral palsy to lead dignified lives.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is observed globally on October 6 every year. This year’s theme, 'Beauty in Diversity, Strength in Unity', emphasizes the importance of finding strength through unity while respecting individual differences.

What is Cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a permanent neurological disorder caused by brain injury or abnormal brain development, occurring before, during, or shortly after birth. CP primarily affects body movement, muscle coordination, and balance, and can also impact speech and intellectual abilities. According to the World Health Organization, approximately one in every 400 children worldwide is born with Cerebral palsy.

Experiences and perspectives of people with Cerebral palsy

Akash Rahman, a former student of Jahangirnagar University and now administrative and human resources officer at Access Bangladesh Foundation, said: "Cerebral palsy has never stopped me from dreaming. But during university, limited accessibility and transportation repeatedly created challenges. There is no dedicated quota for employment either. Even minimal support would allow us to show that we can contribute meaningfully to the country’s development."

Pallab Saha, employed in a private organization, shared: "Discrimination still exists in hiring. Even when we demonstrate our skills, our physical condition often leads to negative perceptions. I hope the government and society will work together to create more employment opportunities for people with disabilities."

Afiya Kabir Anila, a first-year student at North South University, said: "Accessing the university campus can be challenging due to infrastructural barriers. Fellow students often help, but we simply want equal opportunities. Full campus accessibility would make higher education far more manageable for us."

Role of the Ministry of Social Welfare

Dr Mohammad Abu Yusuf, secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare, told Dhaka Tribune: "Currently, there are 136,048 people with cerebral palsy in Bangladesh. The Department of Social Services is continuously updating this data. Nationwide, there are 74 MPO-listed and 54 recognized schools where children with cerebral palsy can study. They also receive allowances under social safety programs, in addition to education stipends."

Gaps in policy implementation

Mahbubul Munir, secretary general of SWIT Bangladesh and president of Carers Alliance Bangladesh, highlighted: "Although laws and policies exist to protect the rights of people with Cerebral palsy, significant gaps remain in implementation. The main challenges include insufficient awareness, lack of coordinated action plans, budget constraints, and limited local access to services. Often, poor coordination between government and non-government institutions leaves policies largely on paper. Societal attitudes and neglect toward people with disabilities remain major barriers."

He added: "SWIT Bangladesh has long been working to secure the rights and services for all people with disabilities, including Cerebral palsy. We call on the government to implement specialized programs in education, healthcare, and employment, allocate sufficient budgets, recruit trained personnel, and expand rehabilitation services locally. Society must foster positive attitudes, ensure family and community participation, prioritize inclusive education and employment, and create opportunities for dignified lives. When government, society, and families work together, people with Cerebral palsy can enjoy full rights and citizenship."

Role of Carers Alliance Bangladesh

Mahbubul Munir explained that Carers Alliance Bangladesh is a unique parent-led organization that works to secure rights and dignity for caregivers—mainly parents and close relatives. The alliance ensures their involvement in policymaking, education, healthcare, rehabilitation, employment, and socio-economic development, strengthening the voice of caregivers while promoting inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities.