Dengue: 263 cases reported in 24hrs

Currently, 2,301 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 04:03 PM

263 new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 48, 491 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 56 in Barisal division (out of city corporation), 64 in Chittagong division (out of city corporation), 34 in Dhaka division (out of city corporation), 56 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 35 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and 18 in Mymensingh sivision (out of city corporation).

The number of deaths remained at 202, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 2,301 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

