Two more dengue deaths reported in 24hrs, total reaches 202

Two more people have died of dengue fever in the past 24 hours, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 202 this year.

During this period, 396 more patients were hospitalized with the viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 48,228 so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new deaths were reported in Chittagong Division (outside city corporation) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), the DGHS said.

According to the latest data, the new cases were reported as follows: 87 in Barisal Division (outside city corporation), 96 in Chittagong Division (outside city corporation), 90 in Dhaka Division (outside city corporation), 52 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 56 in Dhaka South City Corporation and 15 in Rajshahi Division (outside city corporation).

Currently, 2,344 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people. The DGHS recorded 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries during the same period.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.