Dengue: Death toll hits 200 in 2025

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 200 this year.

During this period, 490 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 47,832 so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new deaths were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), said DGHS.

Besides, a total of 76 people died from dengue while 15,866 cases were reported in the month of September, according to the DGHS.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows--138 in Barisal division (outside city corporation), 60 in Chittagong division (outside city corporation), 100 in Dhaka division (outside city corporation), 78 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 64 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 28 in Mymensingh division (outside city corporation) and 22 in Rangpur division (outside city corporation).

Currently, 2359 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.