Dengue: 3 die, 735 hospitalized in 24hrs

Currently, 2,407 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country 

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 07:02 PM

Across the country, 735 patients were admitted to hospitals with dengue in the last 24 hours, while three people died during the same period.

So far this year, 195 people have died of dengue, and 46,786 patients have been hospitalized.

The figures were confirmed on Monday by the Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to DGHS, a total of 15,310 patients were hospitalized with dengue in September alone, with 73 deaths reported during the month.

Currently, 2,407 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country — 832 in Dhaka and the remaining 1,575 in different divisions outside Dhaka.

DGHS data shows that this year 1,161 patients were hospitalized in January, 374 in February, 336 in March, 701 in April, 1,773 in May, 5,951 in June, 10,684 in July, and 10,496 in August.

Of these, 10 people died in January, three in February, seven in April, three in May, 19 in June, 41 in July, and 39 in August.

 

