Dengue: 4 die, 845 hospitalized in 24hrs

According to DGHS, total infected cases has increased to 46,051 this year

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 06:34 PM

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 192 this year.

During the period, 845 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, taking the total infected cases to 46,051 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 166 in Barisal division (out of city corporation), 91 in Chittagong division (out of city corporation), 164 in Dhaka division (out of city corporation), 97 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 112 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 101 in Khulna division (out of city corporation), 37 in Mymensingh division (out of city corporation), 54 in Rajshahi division (out of city corporation), 17 in Rangpur division (out of city corporation), and six in Sylhet division (out of city corporation).

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives. In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in the same year.



Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
