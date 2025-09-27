Saturday, September 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
514 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period

File Photo of Dengue patients undergoing treatment at a hospital. Photo:Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 06:49 PM

A total of 514 new dengue cases were reported across the country in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases this year to 45,206, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period, keeping the death toll at 188, the DGHS said.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows--115 in Barisal division (outside CC), 90 in Chittagong division (outside CC), 111 in Dhaka division (outside CC), 80 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 95 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 15 in Mymensingh division (outside CC), and 8 in Rajshahi division (outside CC).

Currently, 2,047 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives.

DengueDengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
