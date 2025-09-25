Thursday, September 25, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dengue: One dies, 632 hospitalized in 24hrs

Barisal recorded the highest number of new cases, with 157 reported

File image, Representational image. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 06:25 PM

One more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, while 632 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever.

This raises the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 188 this year and brings the total number of infected cases to 44,473, as reported by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 157 in Barisal division (out of CC), 78 in Chittagong division (out of CC), 101 in Dhaka division (out of CC), 123 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 84 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 33 in Khulna Division (out of CC), and 56 in Rajshahi Division (out of CC).

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
