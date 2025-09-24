Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dengue: 5 deaths, 668 cases reported in 24hrs

So far this year, Bangladesh has reported 187 deaths

File image, Representational image. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 05:40 PM

Health officials on Wednesday said they recorded five deaths and 668 fresh cases of dengue in the past 24 hours.

“During the period, (of the 668) 158 patients were hospitalised in Barisal division, 106 in Chittagong division, 126 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 73 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 94 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 41 in Khulna division, 30 in Mymensingh division, 35 in Rajshahi division and five in Rangpur division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

This year, Bangladesh witnessed 187 deaths so far, while the disease inflicted 43,841 people.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives and infected 101,214 people in the country.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Read More

Health officials report 1 death, 664 fresh cases of dengue cases overnight

UNDP, DNCC launch data-driven dengue dashboard

Dengue: 2 die, 678 hospitalized in 24hrs

12 die on deadliest day of dengue outbreak

382 more hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

248 new dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Latest News

Khamenei says Iran won’t yield to pressure to abandon uranium enrichment

Macron: Trump can only win Nobel if Gaza conflict stopped

Amir Khasru: Harassing BNP, NCP leaders turn Awami League's future more uncertain

Three ministries to monitor law and order during Durga Puja

RMG workers block highway as Nassa Group shuts down 16 factories in Ashulia

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x