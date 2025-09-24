Dengue: 5 deaths, 668 cases reported in 24hrs

Health officials on Wednesday said they recorded five deaths and 668 fresh cases of dengue in the past 24 hours.

“During the period, (of the 668) 158 patients were hospitalised in Barisal division, 106 in Chittagong division, 126 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 73 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 94 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 41 in Khulna division, 30 in Mymensingh division, 35 in Rajshahi division and five in Rangpur division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

This year, Bangladesh witnessed 187 deaths so far, while the disease inflicted 43,841 people.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives and infected 101,214 people in the country.