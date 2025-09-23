Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Health officials report 1 death, 664 fresh cases of dengue cases overnight

This year's dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has caused 182 deaths, infected 43,173 people so far

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 06:11 PM

Health officials on Tuesday said they recorded one death, with 664 fresh cases of dengue in the past 24 hours.

"During the period, (of the 664) 136 patients were hospitalized in Barishal division, 76 in Chittagong division, 117 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 107 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 101 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 17 in Mymensingh division, 57 in Rajshahi division, 47 in Rangpur division and six in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaught in Bangladesh this year, so far witnessed 182 deaths while the disease inflicted 43,173.

The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 1,01,214 people in the country.

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
