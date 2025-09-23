Health officials report 1 death, 664 fresh cases of dengue cases overnight

Health officials on Tuesday said they recorded one death, with 664 fresh cases of dengue in the past 24 hours.

"During the period, (of the 664) 136 patients were hospitalized in Barishal division, 76 in Chittagong division, 117 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 107 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 101 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 17 in Mymensingh division, 57 in Rajshahi division, 47 in Rangpur division and six in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaught in Bangladesh this year, so far witnessed 182 deaths while the disease inflicted 43,173.

The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 1,01,214 people in the country.