Dengue: 2 die, 678 hospitalized in 24hrs

Health officials on Monday said they recorded 678 new cases of dengue onslaughts killing at least two persons in the past 24 hours.

"During the period, (of the 678) 149 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division, 90 in Chittagong division, 113 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 74 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 126 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 25 in Khulna division, 33 in Mymensingh division, 55 in Rajshahi division, 10 in Rangpur division and three in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaught in Bangladesh this year so far witnessed 181 deaths while the disease has inflicted 42,509.

The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 1,01,214 people in the country.