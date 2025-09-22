Monday, September 22, 2025

Dengue: 2 die, 678 hospitalized in 24hrs

Since the start of the outbreak this year, dengue has so far claimed 181 lives while 42,509 people were infected

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 08:27 PM

Health officials on Monday said they recorded 678 new cases of dengue onslaughts killing at least two persons in the past 24 hours.

"During the period, (of the 678) 149 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division, 90 in Chittagong division, 113 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 74 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 126 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 25 in Khulna division, 33 in Mymensingh division, 55 in Rajshahi division, 10 in Rangpur division and three in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaught in Bangladesh this year so far witnessed 181 deaths while the disease has inflicted 42,509.

The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 1,01,214 people in the country.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
